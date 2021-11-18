Bigg Boss 15's TRPs are nothing to write home about but the fan wars are continuously happening on social media. In fact, this season is even poorer in TRPs than Bigg Boss 14, season 13 is out of the question. In the middle of all this, certain celebs seem to have picked up their favourites. Gauahar Khan is staunchly supporting Pratik Sehajpal this season. Yesterday, there was a task inside the house. Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal got into a fight and were almost going to get physical. After that, Tejasswi Prakash and he had a verbal brawl where he told her to shut up. Gauahar Khan has tweeted that people only notice Pratik Sehajpal cheating in the task but are oblivious to their own mistakes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty's fans panic due to THIS reason; mom Sunanda comes to their rescue

Haan pratik TU nahin bol sakta , lekin ye jitni marzi cheating karein. #waah #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 17, 2021

The lady also lashed out at Vishal Kotian for using Shamita Shetty's name for all his dirty and manipulative tactics. Well, fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are not impressed with what looks like Gauahar Khan's complete bias towards Pratik Sehajpal. They have shared a clip where Pratik is saying that ensure Karan Kundrra does a lot of housework. Check out the tweets here...

Oops pratik never cheats in any task???? — Sanjida Mehenaj (@MehenajSanjida) November 17, 2021

Gauhar Tu Kabhi Khush nhi ho sakti , andar itni jalan jo bhari h ?? — Rahul (@JaYaarYahanSe) November 17, 2021

Areyy bhaiya first see ki ap kya bolti h konsi cheating pratik loophole dhunde toh koi prblm nhi h woh game ka part koi dusra kch bhi kare toh woh galat

I was ur fan but I don't knw ki ap aise ku neutral support nhi karte h ek ke hi piche padh jate ho . — Yasha (@mytejran_love) November 17, 2021

Hnn khali bartan jaise bajna bnd kr Potik

Because you are not a sanchalak sbke mudde m gussna h isko

Pattern of pratik " pahle haggo fir saaf kro fir sorry bolkr sympathy lo "

Ohh bhaii

Bbott m Divya n bajaaaiiii

BB15 m tejaaaa mst bja rhi h

Aur gobbar #tohmat h tujpe — TEJATROOPS / TCREW ✨? (@Thejia6) November 17, 2021

Kam dikhta hai kya bhai? Aankho ke aage paise chhaye hue hain?

Game se pehle winner decide krke kon aaya tha? Wo fair hota hai?

Selective favourism as always. #biggboss15 #TejRan #tejasswiprakash #karankundrra — Teja Karan (@Tejran_thoughts) November 17, 2021

This is not the first time that Gauahar Khan has faced flak from fans of #TejRan. On social media, the duo is getting immense hate from fans of contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal and others.