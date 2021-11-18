Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan's 'Lekin Ye Jitni Marzi Cheating Karein' comment infuriates Tejasswi Prakash-Kundrra fans; they say, 'Why so much partiality?'

Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan's 'Lekin Ye Jitni Marzi Cheating Karein' comment has upset fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to a great extent. They call her out for selective favouritism