Bigg Boss 15's TRPs are nothing to write home about but the fan wars are continuously happening on social media. In fact, this season is even poorer in TRPs than Bigg Boss 14, season 13 is out of the question. In the middle of all this, certain celebs seem to have picked up their favourites. Gauahar Khan is staunchly supporting Pratik Sehajpal this season. Yesterday, there was a task inside the house. Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal got into a fight and were almost going to get physical. After that, Tejasswi Prakash and he had a verbal brawl where he told her to shut up. Gauahar Khan has tweeted that people only notice Pratik Sehajpal cheating in the task but are oblivious to their own mistakes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty's fans panic due to THIS reason; mom Sunanda comes to their rescue
The lady also lashed out at Vishal Kotian for using Shamita Shetty's name for all his dirty and manipulative tactics. Well, fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are not impressed with what looks like Gauahar Khan's complete bias towards Pratik Sehajpal. They have shared a clip where Pratik is saying that ensure Karan Kundrra does a lot of housework. Check out the tweets here... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Five times Salman Khan was called out for being a 'biased host' during Weekend Ka Vaar
This is not the first time that Gauahar Khan has faced flak from fans of #TejRan. On social media, the duo is getting immense hate from fans of contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal and others. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal will become finalists because of their friendship? Vote now
