Trolls have been targetting Nishant Bhat for turning the tables on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash by kicking them out of the VIP zone and replacing the two with his friend Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal. A Twitter trend called 'Nishant Bhat nalla hai' was started to bash Nishant for backstabbing his fellow VIP members by playing a dirty game. However, choreographer Geeta Kapur has come out in support of Nishant slamming the trollers not to call the latter 'nalla' because the game is supposed to be played inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Taking it to Instagram, Geeta said that Nishant shouldn't be subjected to abuse and targetted by the audience for his strategies. She didn't mention Karan and Tejasswi's name in her post but she said that they were never on his side in the first place. And if Nishant has turned the game against them, it is fine, since nobody abuses them when they play their games inside the house.

"Generally I ignore trollers but i wanna tell fans it's time I think they learn that a game is a game and it has to be played! Nishant stands by his friends and has always shown his loyalty but when needed, he calls a spade a spade no matter who they are .. don't call him "nalla" and be a blind follower. There were never on his side and if the tables were turned they would have done the very same … so woh khele toh sab bhala aur nishu khele toh nalla #slowclap," Geeta Kapur wrote by sharing a picture with Nishant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geetakapur (@geeta_kapurofficial)

There's no denying that Nishant Bhat has been playing a smart game since his stint on Bigg Boss OTT. He has been carrying forward his friendship with Pratik Sehajpal inside Bigg Boss 15 house since the beginning. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that Nishant betraying other housemates for Pratik and viewers recently got a glimpse of it as well.

Viewers have been venting out their anger over Nishant betraying his fellow VIP members. While many people have been calling him snake for conspiring against Karan and Teja, some are saying that his game plan is to break their connection and kick the two out of the show.