Bigg Boss 15: Geeta Kapur slams trolls for calling Nishant Bhat 'nalla' for backstabbing friends Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Geeta Kapur has come out in support of Nishant Bhat slamming the trollers not to call the latter 'nalla' for turning the tables on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash because the game is supposed to be played inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.