Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Rashami Desai EVICTED a day before the finale? THIS viral picture suggests so

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is going to take place today and we shall see many known faces gracing the event. From Gauahar Khan to and - we shall see the previous winners of the show performing at the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 15. In the race to win the trophy are , Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash and . However, now it seems, one of them has been eliminated from the show. If the latest social media updates are anything to go by, Rashami Desai seems to be out of the race.

In the picture that has made its way to the internet we see Rashami Desai talking to . The outfit is the same as that she wore for the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. Plus an Instagram page called bigg.boss15.updates has claimed that the actress has been eliminated from the show. However, there is no confirmation on this as yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss 15 (@bigg.boss15.updates)

Rashami Desai was a part of Bigg Boss 13 as well along with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and others. She had made it to the top 5 of show, however, she could not win. Rashami entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant along with , Abhijit Bichukale and others. She is the only one from the wild card contestants who managed to make it to the top 6. Now it remains to be seen who lifts the trophy from the remaining five.