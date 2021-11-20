The chemistry between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash seems to be diminishing by the day. The two have been the favourites of the audience. But it looks like their equation has taken a dent because of the plotting and planning happening inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Neha Bhasin has extremely strong feelings for Pratik Sehajpal but she is confused,' feel viewers – read tweets

Karan and Tejasswi have been flooring their fans with their loving chemistry for a while now. Karan has even confessed having a crush on Tejasswi who then became quite comfortable around him. From consoling to defending each other in every possible situation, the two gave a reason for their fans to like them. But Tejasswi's growing friendship with Vishal Kotian has started bothering Karan a lot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 49, Live Updates: Neha Bhasin gets violent with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal

On Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan shared his doubts about Tejasswi while he was having a chat with Umar Riaz. Karan told Umar that Tejasswi has been spending a lot of time with Vishal for being in the game that has been bothering him for a while now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty to enter the house along with wildcard entries Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee? Deets inside

However, Karan also said that his emotional and possessive side is refusing to admit that Tejasswi is disloyal and isn't using him just to move ahead in the game. Karan said that he has seen a certain kind of bond between Tejasswi and Vishal, which has really left him confused about his feelings.

While there's no doubt that Karan's unconditional trust on Tejasswi has shaken, we decided to ask the audience if they feel Karan has lost his trust in Tejasswi because of her friendship with Vishal.

Cast your vote below:

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.