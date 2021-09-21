The latest name doing the rounds for Bigg Boss 15 is Swaragini actress Tejasswi Prakash. It seems the actress has quit the Zee Comedy Show and will be going into quarantine soon. This has been reported by SpotboyE. Tejasswi Prakash is known for her powerful acting on shows like Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki and Karnsangini. She has also experimented a little with reality shows. Last year, she did excellently on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and many felt that she was unfairly evicted from the show. She is hailed as one of the best contestants so far on the stunt reality show. Tejasswi Prakash's performance as Ragini on Swaragini is hailed as one of her best works so far. Even last year, it was being said that she is going to go inside for the season. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal opens up on being part of Bigg Boss 15; says, 'I am scared of Salman Khan'

Now, Tejasswi Prakash has not confirmed or denied the news. It is very much possible that she might be going inside. Since past two years, people are witnessing how Bigg Boss is changing careers for many people. Even rank newcomers like Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill became all-India sensations. The platform has become too huge. It would be fun to see Tejasswi Prakash on the show.

As of now, the confirmed names are Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and perhaps Shamita Shetty. In other celebs, Tina Datta, Nidhi Bhanushali and Vivian Dsena are also being said to be a part of the show. This time there will be a jungle theme for the housemates. Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari are slated to go in as three mentors who will be leaders of tribes. The show starts from October 3, 2021.