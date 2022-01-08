In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, we again saw Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal getting physical with each other during the Ticket To Finale task between and . Following their violent encounter, Bigg Boss declared that Umar's fate will now be decided by the audience votes and if he fails to get enough votes, he will be kicked out of the show on this Weekend Ka Vaar. And it seems like Umar has already been eliminated from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 98, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Abhijit Bichukale get into finale week

Umar's brother and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz tweeted a cryptic tweet which reads, "Well played @realumarriaz Love you bro." On the other hand, his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana tweeted, "They do what they wana do .... votes krwao or fir nikal do .... or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ..... well played umar @realumarriaz. No wonder har season me same hota hai .... isi liye kya hi voting appeal dale or kya votes mange ...... we are with you umar."

Fans have been expressing their anger over the sudden eviction of Umar from the show. They have been pouring in massive support for removing the one who was entertaining them the most. People are even slamming the makers of the show for playing with their emotions.

Well played @realumarriaz

“Love you bro — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) January 7, 2022

They do what they wana do .... votes krwao or fir nikal do .... or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ..... well played umar @realumarriaz — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 7, 2022

No wonder har season me same hota hai .... isi liye kya hi voting appeal dale or kya votes mange ...... we are with you umar @realumarriaz — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 7, 2022

This the most unfair eviction of all time because he was the one getting more votes.

He was the one who was so close to win the show! You eliminated him because your colors face was getting less fame! PUBLIC STANDS BY UMAR@realumarriaz #UmarRiaz pic.twitter.com/HLsytgHocM — Umar Riaz Universe ? (@UmarRiazWorld) January 7, 2022

