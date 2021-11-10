Bigg Boss 15: Have low TRPs of Salman Khan's show forced makers to cut short the stipulated six months? The season to get over before February 2022?

Bigg Boss 15 was supposed to run till February 2022. With a strong lineup of contestants, makers were quite confident of the show. As per reports, the budget of the show including the fee of Salman Khan is close to Rs 500 crore. This is huge by any stretch of imagination. The team also spent quite a bit on building the jungle theme set. But the TRPs of the show have been hitting new lows every week. It started off with 2 but now even the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are not getting TRPs close to that mark. That is worrying as Salman Khan's presence did wonders most of the time. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Shamita Shetty jealous of Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's friendship? Fans verdict out — view poll results

The show had a TRP of 1 last week, which is very worrisome. They have got in two new people inside the house, Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin to rev up matters. There are quite a few factors that have worked against the show. The first two weeks were good with the housemates focusing on strategies and so on. But the excessive focus on TejRan and love angle has ruined the essence of Bigg Boss. Another thing that does not seem to be working in its favour is the live feed. Many people who watch live do not watch the show as the feel the former is a lot better.

It remains to be seen if the makers officially announce a smaller season. Salman Khan has slammed the contestants for their low entertainment quotient in the past Weekend Ka Vaar. He said that this was not a scripted show as it was left to them to do justice to Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 15 has contestants like Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin and others. The latest is that Raqesh Bapat is out due to medical reasons while Afsana Khan has been eliminated after a bad panic attack.