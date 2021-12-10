The real shocker of Bigg Boss 15 is here. Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Kumar/Singh's first wife, Snigdha Priya has come forward and spoken about her husband. The details are shocking to say. It seems the two got married in Bettiah in Bihar in 2014. The lady says their son was born a year later. It seems his family are residents of Vidya Vihar Delhi. They have their roots in West Champaran, Bihar. The lady says she separated from her husband in 2017 after he beat her up with a belt for four hours when they were in Chennai. She said her in-laws had come and there was a small issue. It seems he locked her up in the room and kept on whipping her for four hours. After that incident, she left him and came back to Bihar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 SHOCKER: Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh conning the audience? Umar Riaz fans share pics of a man resembling 'the husband' with his family

In the meantime, they have spoken occasionally because the son is quite attached to his father. Snigdha said in the interview that he had beaten her up on some occasions before but they always made up. The lady said her husband is a master at emotional manipulation and gaslighting. It seems it was her sister who found him on some matrimonial bureau. As it is a practice in Bihar, her family gave a dowry of above Rs 25 lakhs to him since he claimed to be an alumni of IIT.

The lady says he is not at all wealthy. It seems Ritesh Singh's family was below the average middle class when they got married. She discovered a number of things about them post marriage. She also said that he is a conservative man who scolded her for being too independent when she wore clothes of her choice. Snigdha says if given a chance she did like to talk to him on Bigg Boss 15 and clear the air. She said he is only interested in money, and hence loves Rakhi Sawant.