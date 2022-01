Bigg Boss 15: Here's one thing that Karan Kundrra's mother WON'T like about Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jia._editx (@jia._editx)

In a new video from Bigg Boss 15 house, we see teaching some Punjabi to Tejasswi Prakash to impress Karan Kundrra's mother. The comedian gets the contestant to say "Mummyji subere nashte vich ki banawan. (Mom what should I make for breakfast)". She did it nicely but Karan Kundrra was in the mood to poke fun. She stated that "Mummy ji ne kehna hai beta jo marzi wo bana bas poha na bana (Cook whatever you like but not poha)." Everyone started laughing hard including Karan Kundrra and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Tejasswi Prakash made a face. Watch the video above. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa make the 'chaabi' joke with Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai