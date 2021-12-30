Bigg Boss 15: Here's why fans feel that Devoleena Bhattacharjee is ruling the show — read tweets

Bigg Boss 15 has been one of the worst seasons ever. The TRPs suffered right from day one after the show clashed with the cricket tournament. The live feed did not help matters either. Bigg Boss 15 fans are disappointed about many things, which include lack of competitive spirit, too many focus on love angle and open bias against some contestants. However, the entry of the wild cards have changed the mood of the house. Things somehow seem livelier. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been in the thick of things. While people might not like her overtly aggressive attitude and volatile temper, there is no denying that she knows how to rev up things. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Kaisi biwi hai tu,' Abhijit Bichukale asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee right after a nasty argument
Nowadays, all promos are being cut around Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Whether it is her liking for Pratik Sehajpal or the fights with Abhijeet Bichukale, she is in the thick of things. Take a look at these tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans trend 'SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ' for his kind gesture towards Pratik Sehajpal – view tweets
The lady has surely been making her presence felt on Bigg Boss 15. Some feel that she is looking much better than Bigg Boss 13. However, some elimination is going to happen this week. Let us see if Devoleeena Bhattacharjee or Abhijeet Bichukale leave the show? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 88, LIVE UPDATES: Elimination task to decide fate of Karan, Tejasswi, Umar, Rashami and Abhijit
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.