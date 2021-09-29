Rhea Chakraborty's participation in Bigg Boss 15 is being talked about a lot. It is being said that she is being offered the maximum amount in the history of the game show to be a part of it. The show looks like a golden chance for Rhea Chakraborty to rebuild her career after the tragedy of Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the aftermath on her life. Here are five reasons she should definitely go for Salman Khan's show... Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, #SidNaaz fans remember how Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's beautiful journey started inside the Bigg Boss 13 house

Chance to show real personality

Bigg Boss 15 would be a great chance to show her real personality to everyone. The actress was subjected to a horrid media trial after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Every layman had built a perception of her. Bigg Boss 15 would be a great chance for Rhea Chakraborty to show her real persona in front of an audience. In the past, we saw how people loved Sidharth Shukla though there were too many stories doing the rounds on him two years back. Rhea Chakraborty can seize the chance to shine in front of a global audience.

Opportunity to build an organic fandom

In the past two years, we are seeing mass fan hysteria around Bigg Boss. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin built huge fandoms for themselves. It helped them a lot professionally. If Rhea Chakraborty makes the right impression, she can create a fan base, which will be terrific for resurrecting her career. It is a win-win thing.

Financial benefit

It seems the makers are willing to dole out Rs 35 lakh per week for Rhea Chakraborty, which is a huge sum. Even if she spends a month inside it is more than a crore. It is a great chance to make some money.

Erase the memory of the Sushant Singh Rajput media trial

While the memories with Sushant Singh Rajput might not ever leave her heart, Bigg Boss is a chance to get people's minds off the prolonged media trial, NCB arrest and rumour-mongering. Bigg Boss 15 is a daily show and people will be engrossed in what is happening inside the house.

Filtered environment

There might be an uproar once she gets inside but the good thing is that she is away from social media. Rhea Chakraborty won't have to read the comments and all. Moreover, contestants are told not to discuss outside matters inside the house. This is like an additional safety net for her.