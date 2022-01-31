Bigg Boss 15: How did you find Salman Khan's pan pana pan pandra GRAND FINALE? Vote now

well past Sunday midnight declared Tejasswi Prakash as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, ending 16 weeks of drama and suspense, and occasional talk about the inability of Season 15 to get the kind of audience engagement that the previous editions were able to manage. Tejasswi went home with the Bigg Boss trophy and a cheque of Rs 40 lakh. Pratik Sehajpal had to be content with the runner-up slot while Karan Kundrra was at no 3 position. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan, Shefali Jariwala, Munmun Dutta express their DISPLEASURE on Tejasswi Prakash’s victory over Pratik Sehajpal – view tweets

The grand finale has had two big moments. One was the announcement that Tejasswi Prakash will be the face of Nagin 6, 's fantasy drama also aired on Colors. The other big part of the finale was the emotional appearance of Shehnaaz Gill, the late Sidharth Shukla's rumoured girlfriend. Apologising to Salman for breaking into tears, Shehnaaz said she had been working on herself and improving her skills on Salman's advice.

Remembering Sidharth, Shehnaaz said he will always be special to her. "There have been many winners of Bigg Boss, but king ek hi tha and that is ," Shehnaaz said. Salman hugged Shehnaaz for a long time and said he was proud to see Shehnaaz trying to move on in life. Salman added that the last few months had been tough for Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's mother.

When Shamita walked out of the house, she brought the house down with her dance performance with boyfriend (and ex-Bigg Boss contestant) Raqesh Bapat to Pushpa number Sami Sami, which was picturised on and Rashmika Mandanna in the superhit movie. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash also burned the dance floor with their performance to Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah. Other finalists were also seen performing while the evicted contestants cheered for them.

Like any other show, Bigg Boss 15 also had its best and worst moments during the grand finale. As the show has finally dropped down its curtains, we decided to ask the viewers about their views on the finale episode by conducting an audience poll. Did it make you feel good or bad or cringe or did it provide you a great entertainment?

