and Umar Riaz have known each other since Bigg Boss 13. They are good friends. Now, in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Umar was happy to see her. Many fans want to see them together. Yesterday, many fights started after Abhijeet Bichukale asked to kiss him become a big mudda. Devoleena and Rashami had a spat. 'Mujhe aise fake logon se problem hai,' Devoleena told Rashami. In reply, Rashami said that Devoleena was fake from head to toe. Devoleena said that Rashami ek dusre ki burai karti rehti hai. She also brings up how Rashami was in Bigg Boss 13. "You say Umar likes you phir tumko kyun kadwa lagta hai jab woh bolta hai?"Devoleena questions Rashami. After this, Rashami starts clapping. She then tells Umar that she loves him. "Main tuje bahut pasand karti hoon,' she tells Umar. Rashami then calls Devoleena an opportunist.

Well, we can expect the drama to continue inside the house as many groups and bonds have been formed. The ticket to finale task was cancelled yesterday after many housemates didn't play it the way it was supposed to be.