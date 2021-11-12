Bigg Boss 15's first couple Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are eliminated from the show. The handsome model came under the scanner on the show because of his sexual orientation. Ieshaan Sehgaal told Miesha Iyer about a male TV producer who seemed interested in him. Later, when his long-time friend Rajiv Adatia entered the show everyone began wondering if Ieshaan Sehgaal and he were in a relationship. The two had bad fights inside the house. This happened after Rajiv Adatia said that Ieshaan Sehgaal's family were not in support of Miesha Iyer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vikas Gupta displeased with good friends Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash for making fun of Shamita Shetty's folks along with Vishal Kotian

After a fight, he told Rajiv that his statements made it look like the two were in a relationship. He said his sexuality was being doubted on national TV. He was asked the same question by radio host Siddharth Kannan in his interview. Ieshaan Sehgaal said he was an unfiltered person. He said that he had guts to be honest with Miesha Iyer whatever his sexuality was. He told Siddharth Kannan on the show, "On the show, I would speak without thinking or any fear and take a stand. Whatever my sexuality is, it is. If I have the guts to go inside a room with my girlfriend and tell a man, 'This is national television, say what you have to say,' then it clears there is nothing like that."

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer are now off to Goa for a short break. The couple looked happy at the airport. He said that his family liked Miesha Iyer too. Rajiv Adatia said that he would soon post Miesha Iyer's pics with his mom and sister. On the other hand, Rajiv Adatia is doing well on the show. People are liking his cute and entertaining side. He is also very emotional. The show is seeing very poor TRPs.