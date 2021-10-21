Bigg Boss 15 saw a rather interesting conversation between Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer last night. He told her about his ex-girlfriend and said that it was not possible for him to be available for her all the times. He also said that he played along with a male personality from the industry. Ieshaan Sehgaal asked Miesha Iyer if she felt that he was bisexual. He told her that this person is also known to her. He told her, "He was threatening to ruin my reputation and also publish negative articles about me before I entered the house. So I had to play along to sustain. Everyone does that at some point of the time. This is how it works. Aise logo k saath aise hi kaam nikalna padta hai. He was creating problem." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Hina Khan opens up about gaining weight, mental health; Shamita Shetty's rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia to enter Bigg Boss 15 as wild card and more

Ieshaan Sehgaal said that he tried to deal with the problem in his own way. Miesha Iyer asked him to define the exact meaning of playing along. Ieshaan Sehgaal tried to hint that he kept friendly relations to avoid controversy. He said, "And that’s why I said, he might try to do the same once we come out. I don’t have any scene but he creates a major scene. I don’t know if he is your friend or not. You think I am bi? He was playing around with me." In fact, people already started guessing the name of the TV producer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Not only Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty to get emotional support from this rumoured wild card entry

Ieshaan Sehgaal is a model and has worked in some shows. On the other hand, Miesha Iyer was in MTV Splitsvilla and Ace Of Space. The two are also nominated this week. We have to see if any controversy with the producer does happen after Ieshaan Sehgaal comes out of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is this the real reason why Karan Kundrra’s ex Anusha Dandekar refused to be part of Salman Khan’s show? Read deets