Bigg Boss 15 seems to be a very tepid show on all fronts. In the middle of all this, fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are liking the love story of #TejRan. Yesterday, Tejasswi Prakash started crying after Nishant Bhat and she had a disagreement about kitchen duties. She cried for a long time. The actress told about it to Jay Bhanushali who told her that her tone was also bad, so she should not complain. Later, Karan Kundrra consoled her with a lot of hugs. He told her that a storm would erupt in this house if she started crying. He said that if he lost his temper, he would be evicted from the house. Tejasswi Prakash started smiling after that.

After that he told Tejasswi Prakash that people like Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat did not have the 'aukat' to roam around him in the outside world. This left some fans upset as they felt it was classist. They said if this was the case then how come he claimed that Nishant Bhat was his friend in the outside world. Take a look at the video and reactions of fans....

sir plz see this clip what karan say abut pratik and nisu in today's episode pic.twitter.com/Kz4k8lNa2H — Pavan Ninama (@badboypvn) November 18, 2021

#karankundra ne apni aukat dikha di pratik ke baare me bol kar ki ye har reality show me yahi karta hai

Apne baare me bhi to bata ki tune pichle show me kitne logo ko thappad maara hai ,

Aur tu kya karega expose be uske game ko tune khud ko expose kar diya #PratikSehajpal — RITIK (TIGER) SINGH ☀️ (@kingritik94) October 7, 2021

@BeingSalmanKhan should bring to light the fact that #KaranKundra said that "baahar inn logon ki aukat nahi mere aaspaas ghoomne ki" and this included his friend from outside #NishantBhat

Nishant deserves to know that this is what KK thinks of him#BB15 #WeekendKaVaar — Anurag Sharma (@realonubaba) November 18, 2021

If #KaranKundra is so rich and he has so much of money that strugglers like pratik n nishant can't come close to him in real world.. Y the hell he has come here.produce a show and cast ur self there, or should I say u already paid makers for making u hero in this season #BB15 ? — Trupti_g♥️ (@Ttruptii) November 18, 2021

Wow #KaranKundra

Exact words:- inki bahar ke duniya mai itni aukat bhi nahi hai ki mere aas pas bhi aa sake Yesa bolte hai #PratikSehajpaI

Ke liye Let's see if Salman says anything to him on this

Shame on his fans also, I support #PratikSehajpaI @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/SSTpcBVwGJ — Aslam Shaikh Being Human?? (@aslamshaikhbei1) November 19, 2021

Omg look at #karankundra pride "inn logo ki aukaat nhi real duniya mai mere pass tak aane ki" wow. Karan ji humari aukat hai apko dekhne ki tv par? do let us know. if u tooo big celeb tht who u r y did u come at BB15 at first place? @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan — AW (@aditiwason) November 18, 2021

We do not know if Salman Khan will take this up in the Weekend Ka Vaar. The show is becoming more boring by the day. Karan Kundrra's friendship with Tejasswi Prakash also looks very affected on the show.