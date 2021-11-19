Bigg Boss 15: 'Inn ki bahar ke duniya main itni aukat nahi hai...' did Karan Kundrra take a classist dig at Pratik Sehajpal-Nishant Bhat while consoling Tejasswi Prakash? watch video

Bigg Boss 15: 'Inn ki bahar ke duniya main itni aukat nahi hai...' Karan Kundrra's dig at Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal has left people rather upset; watch this video from last night's episode