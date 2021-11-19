Bigg Boss 15 seems to be a very tepid show on all fronts. In the middle of all this, fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are liking the love story of #TejRan. Yesterday, Tejasswi Prakash started crying after Nishant Bhat and she had a disagreement about kitchen duties. She cried for a long time. The actress told about it to Jay Bhanushali who told her that her tone was also bad, so she should not complain. Later, Karan Kundrra consoled her with a lot of hugs. He told her that a storm would erupt in this house if she started crying. He said that if he lost his temper, he would be evicted from the house. Tejasswi Prakash started smiling after that.
After that he told Tejasswi Prakash that people like Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat did not have the 'aukat' to roam around him in the outside world. This left some fans upset as they felt it was classist. They said if this was the case then how come he claimed that Nishant Bhat was his friend in the outside world. Take a look at the video and reactions of fans....
We do not know if Salman Khan will take this up in the Weekend Ka Vaar. The show is becoming more boring by the day. Karan Kundrra's friendship with Tejasswi Prakash also looks very affected on the show.
