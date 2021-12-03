The growing tussle between and seems to be never-ending. The two have been at loggerheads ever since Devoleena has entered the show as a wildcard contestant. It can be seen that Devoleena has been constantly targetting Shamita and challenging her 'Shetty' status over and again. Is Devoleena holding grudges against Shamita? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Kick out Devoleena Bhattacharjee' demand viewers as they pour in support for Shamita Shetty – read tweets

If you could recall, when Devoleena was interacting with the media during the BB press conference, she was asked to react to Shamita Shetty's 'who is she' remark. To this, Devoleena had given a strong reaction and said that she has made a mark and name on her own while Shamita's identity is because of her sister .

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, had scolded Devoleena for attacking Shamita. He accused her of climbing on her shoulders to gain screen time and attention. He asked her to 'stop it' and 'focus on her own game'.

Later, when the VIPs were to choose the contestant they want to show the mirror to by pouring mud all over them, Devoleena picked Shamita and targetted her for being two-faced. Shamita confronted Devoleena, leading to another fight. Shamita then called out the name of Devoleena as someone who shouldn't be taken seriously.

In the past few days, we saw a full on fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the 'BB Game' in which non-VIPs have the chance to win prize money of Rs 50 lakh. While Devoleena was the 'Sanchalak' for VIPs, Shamita helmed this role for the non-VIPs.

Already this task resulted in a tussle between Devoleena and Shamita, their fight turns more ugly as non-VIPs refuse to do any given task by the VIP contestants. Later, they had an ugly face-off.

Shamita asked Devoleena, "Where is your brain, my darling? In your ass?" This made Devoleena angry and she told Shamita to watch her language. Later they had a physical fight and they were stopped by the housemates. Devoleena shouted at Shamita. Shamita tried to get physical with Devoleena and she ended up fainting in Karan Kundrra's arms. She was taken out of the house for medical reasons but now she is back.

Going by the current happenings between the two, we decided to ask the audience if they feel that Devoleena is holding grudges against Shamita's remarks and taking revenge for the same.

