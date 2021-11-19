Bigg Boss 15: Is it high time Pratik Sehajpal should take a break from Neha Bhasin? Vote now

Bigg Boss viewers have witnessed the growing closeness between and Pratik Sahejpal on Bigg Boss OTT. The two caught a lot of attention with their gestures, physical closeness, and emotions. However, their equation changed drastically when the two reunited inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Dumb spoiled brat' Tejasswi Prakash gets lectured for using condescending tone with Nishant Bhat – read tweets

Pratik has had a great rapport with Neha, but when he tried to come and talk to her when she entered the house as a wildcard contestant, she behaved coldly with him. "I don't want to be in that space again," she declared. Pratik was deeply hurt by her actions. However, he kept communicating in the same way to reignite the spark that they had on Bigg Boss OTT, but all in vain.

It was clear that Pratik and Neha's friendship wasn't the same as Bigg Boss OTT. Neha chose to spend more time with her close friend and Pratik kept looking for her validation. Neha kept telling him that she doesn't want to get into that space again since it affected her relations outside the Bigg Boss house.

On Thursday's episode, we saw Neha complaining about Pratik's misbehaviour and how he keeps scolding her in front of everyone. She told Umar Riaz that he could talk to her in person. Neha also warned Pratik not to talk to her in a disrespectful manner. Pratik was seen apologising to Neha for being rude to her. But she didn't budge an inch.

Later, when all the housemates were discussing about the distribution of household chores among the non-VIP members, Neha gave her two cents. Pratik interjected her and said that she shouldn't talk about it. His words infuriated Neha and reminded Pratik that she has asked him not to talk to her in a disrespectful manner in front of everyone.

While it is evident that Neha doesn't wish to be around Pratik like she used to, we decided to conduct a poll to determine if the audience feels that it is high time Pratik should take a break from Neha and focus on his game.

Cast your vote below:

