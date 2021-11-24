Bigg Boss 15: Is Karan Kundrra being overly possessive about Tejasswi Prakash? Vote now

The relationship between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash inside the Bigg Boss 15 house remained the topic of discussion not only among Bigg Boss fans but also in the media conference. Though now it seems that their sweet relationship is taking a backseat because of the growing bond between Tejasswi and Vishal Kotian, it has now started bothering Karan a lot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans wonder how Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made it to the top 5 list – read tweets

On Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, it seemed like TejRan, fondly called by their fans on social media, are going through a rough patch. Karan was seen having a conversation with Tejasswi on her growing bond with Vishal. Tejasswi clarifies to Karan that she and Vishal are just friends and she will not distance herself from him. But Karan says, "Teja, listen to others also." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: #UmarFeverEverywhere takes over Twitter as Umar Riaz fiercely takes a stand against his friends; fans call him the 'dark horse' – read tweets

Later, when Tejasswi was looking for Karan to help her out with her workout session, and also asked Vishal and Umar for the same, Karan wasn't happy with Tejasswi's actions. Later, again when Tejasswi asked Karan why didn't come to help her, Karan warned her not to talk about the situation because he might get into an ugly war of words with her. He told her that he can be possessive, emotional and many others things but he can't be insecure of anyone. And what Tejasswi tried to do, came out as an attempt to make Karan jealous of Vishal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 52, Live Updates: Rajiv, Neha, Simba, Umar, Vishal and Jay to face elimination

Karan even told Tejasswi that if she is going to overreact and won't listen to him while he is trying to have a conversation, then he will start avoiding her and stop talking. In the evening, Tejasswi even questioned Karan if he had the same mindset while he was in his previous relationships. And Karan wondered where it came from.

While Karan and Tejasswi continue to struggle with their friendship, we decided to ask the audience if Karan is being overly possessive about Tejasswi and should give her own space to figure things out on her own.

Cast your vote below:

Keep watching this space for the latest update on Bigg Boss 15.