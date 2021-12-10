Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship is one of the talking points of Bigg Boss 15. They are going through a rough patch. During the ticket to finale task, they got into an argument. Karan is quite determined to reach the finale and it seems he would leave behind Tejasswi for it. “I don’t think ki hum same pitch pe hain. We are very weak as a couple,” he said. Tejasswi responded and said that he proved that. Tejasswi also told Karan that he didn’t treat her well. They did try to clear their differences, but it didn’t end well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘Aap logon ke dilon ko khilona samajhke use laat maarte hain,’ Tejasswi Prakash tells Nishant Bhat – watch video

An upset Tejasswi told Karan recently, “I have been cooking all the time. You never offered to help, or even do some chopping. You just think I am discussing the game’s strategies with Nishant and Pratik. swear, I do not talk to them about the game. They are clear about my priorities and never discuss the game with me. Pratik genuinely treats me like his sister. I was upset today and he came out and gave me biscuits. I do not expect him to be loyal. I can see what you are doing.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 68, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash cries in Karan Kundrra’s arms, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz have an ugly verbal spat

In yesterday’s episode Tejasswi cried in Karan’s arms. Karan has time and again said that winning the show is very important for him. It makes us wonder if he is just using Tejasswi to progress in the show. What is your take on this? Vote below and let us know. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's friendship goes KAPUT; both get into a major fight over trust issues – watch

Meanwhile, talking to BollywoodLife.com, Tejasswi's brother Pratik Wayangankar said that his sister is playing really well. “She is doing an amazing job. When I heard that she was planning on BB I was a little nervous. She has rejected it before. I was worried because Bigg Boss is kind of controversial, a lot of media gets involved and there are a lot of fights. Celebs end up with a positive or negative image. I do not think she could have done better...I am proud," said Pratik.