Bigg Boss 15: Is Karan Kundrra's friendship with Umar Riaz spoiling Tejasswi Prakash's game? VOTE NOW

With the finale inching closer, the game is getting pretty intense in Bigg Boss 15 house. Tejasswi Prakash is currently facing a hard time. Is it because of Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz's friendship?