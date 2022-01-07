Bigg Boss 15: Is Karan Kundrra's friendship with Umar Riaz spoiling Tejasswi Prakash's game? VOTE NOW

While Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship in Bigg Boss 15 house is discussed and loved a lot, KK's friendship with Umar Riaz has also grabbed a lot of attention. They are best friends inside the controversial house and are always together. They stand by each other and support each other no matter what. However, now it seems their friendship is bothering Tejasswi Prakash. In today's episode, we saw Tejasswi arguing with Karan Kundrra for supporting Umar. Further, as Karan tried to convince Umar to save Tejasswi Prakash, he stated that she hasn't been playing the game well and odds are against her. In the promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see Karan Kundrra sort of going against Tejasswi Prakash by not making her win in Bigg Boss Ki Aadalat. This leaves Tejasswi totally broken. With this, do you think Umar and Karan's friendship is coming in the way of Tejasswi Prakash and Bigg Boss 15 trophy? VOTE NOW. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 97, Live Updates: Nishant Bhat loses his cool on Shamita; Karan Kundrra plans to make Tejasswi Prakash win

While it is getting all tough for Tejasswi Prakash, she is also getting into constant fights with Karan Kundrra. From being the lovebirds of the house to being the couple that fights all the time, TejRan are going through serious trouble in their relationship. It remains to be seen whether their love conquers over the bad phase or not. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Gauahar Khan, Kashmera Shah slams Karan Kundrra for his mean 'Shakal dekhi hai' remark on Tejasswi Prakash

Meanwhile, the race to win the trophy is getting intense by each passing day. Umar Riaz, , Karan Kundrra and have already grabbed their position in the finale. The rest are supposed to fight hard to bag a secured place. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan's show to get extended by 3 weeks; THIS eliminated contestant to re-enter? deets here