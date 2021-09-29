Bigg Boss 15: Is model/actor Ieshaan Sehgaal also a part of Salman Khan's reality show?

Bigg Boss 15 list seems to be never-ending. The latest buzz is that model-actor Ieshaan Sehgaal is also a part of the show. In the past, he has done shows like Rishton Ka Chakravyuh on Star Plus. Ieshaan Sehgaal has worked on MTV shows too, which makes him a strong choice. When we called up the actor last night he denied going on the show. We can understand given that everyone is on an embargo. Ieshaan Sehgaal is one of the newest young entries on the show. We have people like Ieshaan Sehgal, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz who can act as eye candy. Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 15, Sidharth Shukla trends on Twitter; #SidNaaz fans remember his entry on Bigg Boss 13

The show is going to start from October 2 on Colors every night at 10.30 pm. Ieshaan Sehgaal looks like the latest addition. It looks like 13-14 people are going inside the house. Ieshaan Sehgal has done some work in daily soaps in the past. This time, it looks like they are more males inside the house than women. Salman Khan has come back to India for the premiere episode that will be shot soon. Three people from Bigg Boss OTT are going inside the show for now. Pratik Sehajpal looks like the strongest contender.

Let us see what Ieshaan Sehgaal brings to the table on Bigg Boss 15.