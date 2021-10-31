Bigg Boss 15: Is Neha Bhasin making an entry as a wild card on the show?

Bigg Boss 15 will see the entry of two wildcards in the coming week. Many handles on Twitter are saying that Neha Bhasin might make an entry on the show this week. The lady has posted a picture with a caption that sounds kind of cryptic. There are many rumours around the eliminations. While it is being said that Akasa Singh is perhaps out of the house, some are predicting one more ouster in the middle of the week. A lot of people are saying that it is confirmed that they are getting Neha Bhasin on the show. While many Pratik Sehajpal do not like her, there is no denying that she has the temperament for the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Not Miesha Iyer or Rajiv Adatia, fans feel Ieshaan Sehgaal should play a solo game — view poll results

Fans who have seen Bigg Boss OTT swear by the friendship of Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin. She is besties with Shamita Shetty also. If she does come in, Shamita won't feel as much lonely as she is doing now. It seems the makers had a long meeting as they are unhappy with the low TRPs of the show. They have decided that they need to make some changes. Even Salman Khan gave an earful to the contestants this weekend. This is what is being said about Neha Bhasin on social media.... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Are you disappointed with Umar Riaz's performance so far? Vote Now

We do not know if this is true but surely there is a lot of talk on social media. Neha Bhasin is a well-known singer. In Bigg Boss OTT the story of Pratik Sehajpal - Akshara Singh and Neha Bhasin got a lot of eyeballs. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Social media finds Shamita Shetty's outburst hilarious; fans say, 'You were super cute today' — read tweets