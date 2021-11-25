Bigg Boss 15: Is Pratik Sehajpal being constantly targetted by Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz? Vote now

There's no denying that Pratik Sehajpal is having a hard time inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. While Pratik has been at loggerheads with many housemates over several issues, he has been at the receiving end of Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz's wrath. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans want Umar Riaz to be evicted for pushing Pratik Sehajpal violently – read tweets

Last week, Karan had brutally cornered Pratik when and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had visited the Bigg Boss house to play some fun games with the housemates. While Karan was seen having fun during the activity, he lost his cool on Pratik and charged upon him. He didn't stop dominating Pratik even a bit that led Bharti and Haarsh to leave the house without saying a word to any housemate. Pratik was later seen crying in the corner.

This week, Pratik got into a verbal spat with Umar repeatedly, be it over household duties or in between arguments. However, their issues became so big that the two even turned violent inside the house.

It all started when Umar was arguing with and Pratik jumped in. Umar's focus quickly shifted towards Pratik and called each other names.Pratik then aggressively said, “Tere se kaun dosti karega." after which, Umar walked towards Pratik and asked, "Kisko bola?" and Pratik replied that he was not talking to him. Umar then pushed Pratik for hurling abuses at him and vice versa.

Later, Nishant was heard telling Pratik not to pay heed to such fights as he is being targetted by Karan, Umar and their friends in the house. Nishant also warned Pratik that housemates may use his anger against him, which will eventually backfire at him.

So we decided to conduct a poll to ask the audience if Pratik is really being targetted by Karan and Umar in the house.

