Bigg Boss 15: Is Pratik Sehajpal betraying Nishant Bhat and others just to be in the good books of the VIPs? Vote now

Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal have time and again proved their loyalty towards each other and we all witnessed the same even when they were a part of the VIP members. But it seems like Pratik has chosen to go separate ways of late.