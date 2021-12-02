Amid all the fights, relationships and ego clashes in Bigg Boss 15 house, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal have remained friends with each other since their stint on Bigg Boss OTT. They have time and again proved their loyalty towards each other and we all witnessed the same even when they were a part of the VIP members. But it seems like Pratik has chosen to go separate ways of late. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty faints after a heated argument with Devoleena Bhattacharjee; viewers hope she's fine – read tweets

After Bigg Boss dissolved the VIP status of the housemates, new wildcard entries were made in the form of , , Abhijit Bichukale, and her husband Ritesh who were also made the new VIPs of the house. Since then, Nishant has observed some behavioural changes in Pratik and other housemates have sensed it too.

In the past few days, we have witnessed Nishant and Pratik arguing and taking personal jibes at each other. There has been a constant friction between the two. along with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz have expressed their opinion about Pratik saying that they have never seen this Pratik all this while.

From fighting for Abhijit's separate demand for food to supporting VIPs team during BB Games series, Pratik seems to have sent a message out loud that he will now move ahead in the game all alone without anyone's support or carrying any baggage of his past relationships in the Bigg Boss house. Nishant too was seen admitting to Karan that Pratik has flipped totally. However, he said that he respects his decision and would not like to interfere in his game.

While their fans were rooting for their friendship all this while, we decided to conduct a poll to ask the audience if they feel that Pratik is betraying Nishant and other housemates just for the sake of being in the good books of the VIP members to move ahead in the game.

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.