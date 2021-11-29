Bigg Boss 15 saw the entry of Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Ritesh three days back. He was given a warm welcome by the housemates. In fact, their presence created a lot of entertainment on the show. Salman Khan asked Ritesh a few details on the Weekend Ka Vaar. He has revealed that he is from Bihar, works in Belgium and is a software professional. Ritesh spoke about how he had to keep his marriage hidden due to some professional reasons. Salman Khan told Rakhi Sawant that he would not trust a man who fled just a day after his marriage. She also agreed that some things were ambiguous in their relationship. Also Read - No Entry 2: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan to pair up with Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and more? Check out 9 divas in the race for female leads

Many people are still in disbelief that Rakhi Sawant has actually got her husband on the show. Some handles that specialise in giving Bigg Boss related news also raised questions on the same. The anger of people has intensified after she has called the relationship of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra as fake. They have questioned the authenticity of her relationship. Now, The Real Khabri has posted about a rumour that is doing the rounds.

A lot of stories are doing the rounds on Ritesh. After all, people still do not have any proof of the wedding like pictures et all on social media. Friends of Rakhi Sawant have also not come out and spoken about the marriage.

Ab yeh afwaah kaun Phaila raha ki #RakhiSawant ka Pati #Ritesh actually #BiggBoss team ka cameraman hai?? — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 29, 2021

Well, Ritesh seems to be working hard to get noticed on the show. There is a new task for VIP and Non-VIP members where he got into a physical fight with Umar Riaz. Rakhi Sawant will also jump in. People have a lot of questions for Ritesh. We have to see how the couple tackles this after making an exit.