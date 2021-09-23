Bigg Boss OTT ended recently and now all the attention is on Bigg Boss 15. Divya Agarwal created history as she won the first season Bigg Boss OTT. We have all loved Bigg Boss but this time it was on an OTT platform and this version turned out to be a huge hit. Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, , Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat were the finalists of the show. Pratik Sehajpal chose to take the ticket to Bigg Boss 15 and opt-out of Bigg Boss OTT's winner race. With that, he became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Earlier, it was reported that a few more Bigg Boss OTT contestants will be a part of Bigg Boss 15. Hence, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Raqesh Bapat revealed whether he will be entering Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: After Mohsin Khan and Tina Datta, Amit Tandon confirms that he is not doing the show

Raqesh Bapat said, "Yes, I am approached for Bigg Boss 15. But I am still thinking. Everyone will get to know soon. There are priorities that are there in my mind in the outside world as well. So, lets see what happens." Raqesh also spoke about Pratik picking up the ticket to Bigg Boss 15 bag. He said, "According to me, Pratik made the right decision. Because the whole purpose of him getting into the show was for entering Bigg Boss 15. So I think what he did was perfect and I knew he would pick up the bag." Talking about Bigg Boss 15, it is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house.

Now, as per reports, this jungle theme will also have different tribe of people living in it. The makers of the show have also posted this on their social media accounts that there will be different tribes and former Bigg Boss winners, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari will be the tribe leaders. In a way, they will be the captains and the contestants will be divided into teams.