Bigg Boss 15 is seeing two couples now. Since first week, the eyes of the audience is glued to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The two have given fans many moments. The couple are going through a bad patch now but their angle seems to be the only exciting thing of this season. Now, Tejasswi Prakash has distanced herself a bit from Karan Kundrra. Her new friends are Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. However, at night Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were all cozy. Seeing this, Rashami Desai told Umar Riaz to be aware and play just for himself. Umar and she were discussing them on the bed.

Rashami Desai told Umar Riaz that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash give the impression that they are playing as rivals but that is not the case. The two are strong and patch-up every night. Umar Riaz did not react much on this. Rashami Desai told Umar Riaz to do tasks for himself as referred to Tejasswi as the "Dedh" of Dedh Shayaani. She said that Teja is oversmart but stated it was not a bad thing in the game. Later, Umar Riaz did not take too kindly over Rashami Desai advising him on his friendship with Karan Kundrra. He said he did do what he feels is best.

Do you agree with what Rashami Desai feels about the game of TejRan and how it can harm Umar Riaz? Take the poll and let us know...