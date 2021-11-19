Bigg Boss 15: Is Sambhavna Seth going to be a part of the show? The actress reacts - Exclusive

The shockingly low TRPs of Bigg Boss have been a cause of concern for makers. One of the main reasons is the live feed, which has people glued onto it all day long. Every Bigg Boss handle on social media is saying that wild cards are going to enter in this Saturday. Three names that are being shared around are those of Paras Chhabra, Sambhavna Seth and Pavitra Punia. They will come in as challengers in this season. While Pavitra Punia was in Bigg Boss 14, Paras Chhabra also made an appearance last season. Fans will remember the huge fight between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shocking elimination on the cards yet again? Will Rajiv Adatia become the latest casualty

Sambhavna Seth has not been seen on Bigg Boss for a long time. BollywoodLife got in touch with her to know if the buzz is indeed true. She said, "I am not entering the house this weekend. These are just rumours." However, she did not accept or deny that she has been approached by the makers. In a non-committal tone, she said it would be improper to reveal that. Well, it does look like she has been approached for the same. In fact, the name of her good friend Rakhi Sawant is also being bandied about. It is a known fact that Rakhi has saved Bigg Boss whenever the creatives have failed to do so.

The news is that Vidhi Pandya, Moose Jattana and Donal Bisht are not entering inside. They were sent away from their hotel last evening. They do not want to repeat Bigg Boss 15 and OTT faces once again on Salman Khan's show.