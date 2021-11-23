Bigg Boss 15's sleeping giant Simba Nagpal is apparently out of the house. This has been reported by a couple of big social media accounts that give Bigg Boss updates to fans. Simba Nagpal's presence in the house was a hotly debated one. People have criticized the channel for keeping him when he was literally not doing anything. There are many shots when we have seen that Simba Nagpal is sleeping or eating away as the house is caught in the middle of fights or drama. This level of unbothered-ness made him an unique personality but it is not what is needed in Bigg Boss 15. In fact, Simba Nagpal had come into his own in the past 10 days or so. He was playing alone and a couple of things he said made a lot of sense. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Will Devoleena Bhattacharjee play Cupid for Rashami Desai-Umar Riaz? Here's what she has to say [Exclusive]

On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had called Simba Nagpal, the panda of the house. In fact, he also schooled him by making him sleep during the last WKW. This is how fans reacted on getting the news that Simba is finally out. Check out the tweets....

Sabb ne akhir bol bol ise nikal hi diya ? Sukoon se sone bhi nahi diya ise ?#Simba pic.twitter.com/Xi3ivs5gAY — °♡°A B D™ابدل? (@AisFirstofAll) November 22, 2021

M aaj sojauga bhai ?? — Vaisham Payan Purohit (@PayanPurohit) November 22, 2021

#SimbaNagpal was doing nothing in the show.. But definitely we will see him in #SalmanKhan Movie as he was giving indirect auditions in #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Manpreet (@Manpree63388) November 22, 2021

Ab simbuda apne ghar pe soyega. Doesn't make any difference ??? — Aditi... (@itsmeaditi05) November 22, 2021

Simba Nagpal has been part of MTV shows like Splitsvilla and Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In his own style, he did make people laugh. And yes, if true, we will miss his handsome looks inside the house.