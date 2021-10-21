Anusha Dandekar is a bindaas and badass woman who loves to do things on her own terms. While she made headlines for her spilt with Karan Kundrra, especially since the two were so much loved as a couple, the VJ and businesswoman has moved on. The past few days though, she was again in headlines for reports of her entering the new season of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. This had everyone’s interest more so since her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra is now shipped with fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejassvi Prakash, now fondly called TejRan. Fed up of all the rumours and speculations around her entry as wild card, where she will have a face-off with Karan Kundrra and make life miserable for him inside the house, Anusha finally set the record straight with a powerful post on Instagram. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Former model and entrepreneur Rajiv Adatia to enter the show as a wild-card?

However, the real reason why she is not part of Bigg Boss 15 is being unearthed now. According to sources, Anusha had asked for a certain amount to be a part of the show, however, when that demand wasn’t met by the makers of the show, she decided to not give them her ‘nod’. Anusha is not someone to sell herself short so this decision is obvious. It is said that Anusha decided that she will do the show only when Bigg Boss 15 makers adhere to her terms and she will not play by a script, creating unwanted drama between her and any particular inmate in the BB house. Also, going by what is happening in her life right now, as she shared on her Instagram post, she doesn’t seem to be one of those celebs who have a desperate need to be on a reality show, just to get work or give their careers a boost/second chance.

In her post on Instagram, Anusha Dandekar had revealed, "I am just trying to live my Best life… Aren't we all? I have a new skin range dropping so soon for my company that I'm insanely proud of and can't wait to share with the world. I was in beautiful locations and got to shoot my new campaign there as well (can't wait for you to see!) The weather was perfect, I tried some of the yummiest food, I danced, I swam, I shopped and woke up to the peaceful ocean and the Burj! The perfect combo for me, a beach baby and a city girl! And I was with two of my best girlfriends."

Further setting the record straight about her going to Bigg Boss 15, she wrote, "For the love of god please stop this nonsense about me going on Bigg Boss to fill some page in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I'm not even a part of. I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it's about MY growth!"

She also urged everyone to quit undermining her achievements as a self-made woman. “I am the Boss of my own life, I don’t need to be in any house to prove it,” she declared.