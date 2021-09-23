Bigg Boss 15: Is this trilogy of skill, strength and smarts going to be the first task on Salman Khan's reality show? – deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

Bigg Boss 15 has been launched in a grand way in the midst of Pench National Park with ex-contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh attending. BollywoodLife got a front-row seat to the grand launch, including a sneak-peek of what could be the season's first task.