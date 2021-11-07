Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz dating ex Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan? Deets inside

Umar Riaz, brother of model-rapper and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, has become quite popular with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. Fans have been supporting him since his journey began inside the house. And now his personal life has also started creating buzz outside the Bigg Boss house. Also Read - Bigg Boss: From Shamita Shetty to Himanshi Khurana: These 8 contestants flaunted their money and arrogance in Salman Khan's reality show

There have been rumours that Umar and ex contestant Saba Khan, who had entered the show with her sister Somi Khan as a commoner, are dating for a while now. They share a great bond with each other and even Umar's family knows Saba and shares a good rapport with them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan and Bhagyashree reunite on the Weekend Ka Vaar; recreate moments from Maine Pyaar Kiya – watch video

"Umar and Saba have known each other since the time Asim was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Later, they collaborated on the song Gunaah Karde, where they got along really well. Since then, they have been close to each other. Umar's family also knows Saba and they share a good bond with her," a source was quoted as saying by TOI. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Here's how Ridhi Dogra reacted when her ex-husband Raqesh Bapat reunited with Shamita Shetty

It is also being said that the chemistry between Umar and Saba was first observed by the crew members of their music video. "They made a good pair and their chemistry was sizzling while they were shooting for the song," the source said.

Umar may have been a doctor by profession but he had earlier said that he would like to explore himself as an actor if he gets a chance to work in the industry post his stint in the reality show.

"I want to get into this field and explore myself as an actor which I have already done with one to two music videos. My co-star and director told me that you don't look like a person who has done this for the first time. Coming from a medical background, the emotions are there because I have seen so much in life. Acting is all about emotions. After 'Bigg Boss', if I get a chance to do some work in the industry I would love to do that," he told IANS.

Recently, Saba had shown her support to Umar by sharing a video on Instagram. "This video is for you @umarriazz91more power and love to you ..stay strong and play the way you are playing and win the trophy ?? ..you are our winner already ❤️

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks)

Earlier, Umar had shared a video for his fans asking them to support him as he is going to enter the house. After this his fans wished him best wishes for his journey ahead in the show through lovely comments and DMs.