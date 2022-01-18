Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz re-entering the house? Ex-contestant FINALLY breaks silence

Umar Riaz is undoubtedly one of the most famous contestants of Bigg Boss 15. He was evicted from the house for getting into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Well, fans of Umar have been quite upset with Bigg Boss’ decision to evict their favourite contestant. There have been many trends on social media supporting Umar Riaz; ‘Public Winner Umar Riaz’ trended on Twitter for many days. Bigg Boss 15 has got an extension, and there have been reports that Umar will be re-entering the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shaadi pakki? After Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash's family approves of him

Now, finally, Umar has spoken up about it. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "There are no plans of getting back into the house right now. I have not been contacted by the makers or any creative team, so right now, just at home and enjoying myself."

During his stay in the house, Umar shared a special bond with . There was a romantic angle being shown between the two.

Recently, while talking to SpotBoyE, Umar opened up about it and said, “No, I never created any love angle for the show. If I wanted to create, I would have done it way before when everyone did it. Whether it was Karan, Tejaswi or Ieshaan- Miesha, I would have done a love angle at that time. It was just that when came into the game, we were good friends and we started liking each other on the show. We supported each other so there was a sense of closeness between us. But it was never for the show.”

Umar’s brother, Asim Riaz was in Boss Boss 13, and Rashami was also a part of the season. Umar further said, “We were very good friends because she was there in my brother Asim's season. They had shared a good bond and after-show got over, we were in constant touch with each other. So, when she came to Bigg Boss 15 since I am always there for my people, I had in my mind that I had to support her. She also supported me in the game. We were just good friends.”