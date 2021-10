View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanupriya (@biggboss15blog)

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw a massive fight breaking out between and Pratik Sehajpal. The fight was so intense that Jay even uttered some cuss word. Today, we shall see Karan Kundrra explaining to Jay Bhanushali as to why his fight with Pratik was wrong. In the promo, we see Karan calmly trying to explain the same to Jay, however, latter is in no mood to listen to anything. Jay say, "Mujhe tu galat mat bol. Mujhe malum hai mai sahi hoon. Koi mujhe support kare na kare, mujhe us se koi lena dena nahi hai" (You don't tell me that I am wrong. I know that I am right. I have got nothing to do with anyone supporting me or not supporting me)." Further, he also says, "Abey tu chadh mat mere upar. Agar vo us point par mujhe lekar aayega. (Don't yell at me. He (Pratik) is bringing me to that point where I can't stop myself) So, I can't even stop myself."