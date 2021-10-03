It is the night of Bigg Boss 15 premiere and we finally met the final 13 contestants on the show. once again impeccably hosted the show and introduced us to 13 contestants including Tejassvi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, , Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Ieshan Sehgaal, Umar Riaz, , Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Karan Kundrra and Donal Bisht. But show abhi baaki hai mere dost! The part 2 of the premiere night will resume tomorrow, that is October 3 where we will see the Bigg Boss OTT stars , Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat enter the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan FINALLY reveals his marriage plans on the grand premiere of the reality show

However, there are already some dynamics that have come to the fore and we are sure that this season will be full of high-octane drama and entertainment. Once the elimination starts, we will see equations change for better or worse as contestants scramble to save themselves. However, one contestant who will not be worried about all this, at least for the next few weeks is Jay Bhanushali. He is the last-minute entry into the show and the actor and one of the most loved host made sure that he gets an amazing deal from the Bigg Boss 15 makers.

There is buzz that Jay, the first confirmed contestant whom Salman Khan introduced us to at the grand premiere, will not be eliminated for 10 weeks straight. As per a fan page of the show, Jay has apparently signed a 10 week contract with the show that gives him the immunity of not getting eliminated from the show for the said duration.

Well, if this is true or not is only something that will come to fore in the coming days and weeks. But if it is true, we wonder if this is fair to other contestants. Meanwhile, we really hope that if this is indeed true, Jay Bhanushali does make it all worthwhile for the makers and the audience of Bigg Boss 15.