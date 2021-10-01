Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali makes a last minute entry in Salman Khan's reality show?

Bigg Boss 15 will begin tomorrow. A lot of promos and pictures from the show have been released and this new season seems quite interesting. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. However, this year the makers have already revealed a few contestants of the show. During the launch, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat were introduced as the confirmed contestants of the show. Later a promo was released where we saw Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan. We also saw Akasa Singh's promo recently and now reports are coming that Jay Bhanushali is also a part of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 promo: Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh promise to bring the right mix of sexy and sassy to Salman Khan's show

Yes, as per reports in ETimes, Jay Bhanushali is the last minute entry in Bigg Boss 15. A source close to the portal informed them that the makers were looking for a couple of popular TV actors and the deal with Jay materialised just a day before the contestants had to go inside the house.Jay Bhanushali is not new in reality shows. He has hosted and participated in many reality shows. Interestingly, he was also a part of Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao which had a similar concept like this year's Bigg Boss theme. Looks like things will be quite easy for the actor. Talking about the other participation in the show, all eyes are on Rhea Chakraborty if she is going to be a part of the show. As per a Instagram handle, Bigg Boss 15 Updates, the makers have offered her Rs five lakh a week. This means, she will get Rs 35 lakh a week, which is by far the highest ever offered to a celebrity to be on Salman Khan's show. Even if she manages to stick inside the house for two weeks, she will make Rs 70 lakh. It seems the makers are having non-stop meetings with the actress.

However, it has been reported that she has rejected the offer and does not want to be a part of the show. Talking about the grand premiere shoot, according to a Spotboye report, host Salman Khan will be arriving anytime in Filmcity to shoot the premiere. He will be interacting with the confirmed contestants as well.