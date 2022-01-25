Bigg Boss 15: Jealous Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita Shetty 'aunty' after she gets on top of Karan Kundrra to give massage

As Shamita Shetty got on top of Karan Kundrra to give him a massage, Tejasswi Prakash pulled her by her leg ended up calling Shamita an aunty in front of the live audience.