It looks like the rivalry between Tejasswi Prakash and has intensified in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The two divas were once again seen getting into a heated argument over Karan Kundrra while performing the final task of the show called BB Hotel. Tejasswi ended up calling Shamita an aunty in front of the live audience and things got pretty ugly thereafter.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, Tejaswwi and Shamita were seen playing the hotel staff. Other contestants were hotel guests. A live audience was also seen entering the Bigg Boss 15 and are supposed to vote out one member from the show in the new episode. During the task, Tejasswi was supposed to give a massage to co-contestant and beau Karan Kundrra, who was not impressed by her skills and said, "Aesi kaunsi hotel staff hoti hai Yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai (Which hotel staff does this. This is such a bad massage she is giving me)."

Moments later, Shamita was seen giving a massage to Karan and this made Tejasswi very jealous and insecure. She pulled Shamita by her leg and said, It's Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi nahi liya tha (You have never taken any task seriously.)" Shamita defended herself by saying it's just a massage. Later, she was seen giving a back massage to Pratik Sehajpal. An angry Tejasswi once again passed a taunt on Shamita and said, "That aunty is on top of this one too."

This bothered Shamita to a great extent. She retaliated saying, "There is an audience here, we are doing it for them, respect the audience. It's a task and you have no business calling me an aunty. (Pointing at Karan) You should be ashamed that you did not take up for me. She is crossing her lines and because of you I keep my mouth shut.. Karan, she has pulled me. Something in the outer world I would have handled very differently. How dare she touch me and pull me," Shamita shouted.

Bigg Boss 15 finale is just around the corner and it remains to be seen which contestant will be shown the door based on the votes of the live audience.