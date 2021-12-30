Bigg Boss 15: 'Kaisi biwi hai tu,' Abhijit Bichukale asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee right after a nasty argument

Abhijit Bichukale and have been grabbing headlines in Bigg Boss 15. It seems Abhijit has fallen in love with Devoleena. While the latter doesn't have any feelings for him, the two have been on good terms with each other fairly. Despite the recent kiss controversy, Devoleena forgave him. Devoleena doesn't doubt Abhijit's intention and feels that he is a good person. And hence, she doesn't mind his antics. However, recently she confronted him about him getting physical and excessive flirting saying that she is not comfortable. Abhijit had countered her saying that she doesn't love him because he is married. He further alleged that she has fallen in love with Pratik Sehajpal. Devoleena, who is very close to Pratik inside the house denied Abhijit's allegations. And in the latest episode, we saw Devoleena getting a nasty argument with Bichukale over the Ticket To Finale task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans trend 'SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ' for his kind gesture towards Pratik Sehajpal – view tweets

It so happened that Bigg Boss spilt the bean on Abhijit, Karan, Umar, Teja and Rashami that they had been planning on cancelling the task. Devo had a hint of the same but had refused to believe that Abhijit would backstab her. However, when she learned that Abhijit had been in the plan all along, she lost it and lashed out at him calling him Kutta and worst than that. Their argument had left everyone in splits as nobody thought Devoleena would make an issue, as it concerned Bichukale.

After the nasty argument, the next day, it was time for the elimination task. In the second round, Bichukale was asked to sit inside the box and count to 28 minutes. The rest of the housemates had to distract him. Karan tried to instigate him saying that he will be tearing up his box of Bichukale and Sons. It worked and Abhijit got agitated. At first, Bichukale sought help from Rakhi. However, was busy talking to Umar. Abhijit saw Devoleena standing there asked her, 'Kaisi biwi hai re tu?' as she didn't come to his defence. Now, Abhijit flirtatiously addresses Devo as his biwi. The actress didn't react to it. However, we did see Tejasswi Prakash telling Abhijit that Devoa is not his wife and he should stop addressing her like that.