Bigg Boss 15: 'Kaisi biwi hai tu,' Abhijit Bichukale asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee right after a nasty argument

In Bigg Boss 15's episode last night, we saw Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee getting into a nasty fight. However, soon after the task, he was seen addressing her as biwi again.