Bigg Boss 15: Kamaal R Khan reacts to Umar Riaz's eviction, indirectly targets Salman Khan for 'hating outsiders'

Umar Riaz's eviction from Bigg Boss 15 has created a huge ruckus online. Everyone is calling the eviction unfair and are slamming the makers for portraying Umar as a violent contestant. The viewers are too upset with for supporting this unfair eviction. Umar Riaz was a top trend on Twitter ever since his eviction and not one single user on social media is okay with this eviction. Unhappy with the eviction people have declared Umar Riaz a public winner with more than 10 million tweets. And the latest one to react Kamaal R Khan. The former actor took to Twitter and reacted to Umar's eviction and even indirectly targeted Salman Kahn for hating outsiders.

He wrote, " I don't watch #BiggBoss show. Lekin Suna Hai Ki #UmarRiaz Ke Saath Badi Na Insaafi Huyee Hai. Main Toh Kabse Kah Raha Hun, Ki Ye Aadmi Galat Hai. He hates outsiders." He even said that Salman Khan has become blind in his power.

On the weekend ka Vaar one saw Salman Khan bashing Umar for his aggressive behaviour. He even bashed Karan Kundrra for being a loyal friend to Umar and sideling his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. We even saw Geeta Kapur, the choreographer and dance reality judge pulling out Umar for his aggression and even adding that she cannot connect with an aggressive person like him. However, his army of fans are not ready to accept this and are adamant over it and calling it an unfair eviction. What's your thought on the same? Drop your comments in the box below, if you feel Umar's eviction is fair or unfair?