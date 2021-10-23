Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Panjabi reacts to Shamita Shetty blaming Jay Bhanushali for sacrificing Rs 25 lakh; says, 'Baaki 5 baaraat meh thodi na aaye hai'

Kamya Panjabi bashes Shamita Shetty for blaming Jay Bhanushali's decision of sacrificing Rs 25 lakh to enter the house.