In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw junglewasis getting a task through which they would get the chance to enter the main by sacrificing Rs 25 lakh. This amount would be deducted from the prize money of the show. On the other hand, they had the option to leave the show. While stood by his principles and told everyone that no one should leave the show, called him foolish for his decision and accused him of giving up all the price money. Now former BB contestant has come out in support of Jay and questioned Shamita's accusations as she tweeted, "Arre so what was #ShamitaShetty expecting? Ki 6 log show se nikal jaaye (Six people should exit the the show) so that the rest can win 25 lakh ? And how would you know ki pehle task 25L par ruk hi jaata (that the task would have stopped at ₹25 lakh)? @ColorsTV #BIggBoss15 it was not only about on #JAY this time! Baaki 5 baaraat meh thodi na aaye hai (The rest are not here to simply watch)."

Though we saw many users arguing with Kamya on Twitter as one netizen wrote, "Jay was given a major hint by #BiggBoss not to ruin the task and play for himself as well as let others play instead of giving prize money more weight than the spirit of the game! She didn't expect all to leave but just expected Jay to be smart enough to read the game for such a twist," on the other hand, another one tweeted, "#JayBhanushali sabse boring contestant hai phir bhi sab Jay Jay karte rehte on twitter (Jay Bhanushali is the most boring contestant but everyone takes his name on Twitter). Lol."

Talking about tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we will see bashing Jay Bhanushali for his decision during the task.