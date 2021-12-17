In Bigg Boss 15 house, yesterday, a huge fight took place between Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. During the ticket to finale task, Abhijit was helping Devo and repeatedly told her that she should kiss him as he is helping her. This didn’t go down well with Devo and after the task was radh, she had a fight with Abhijit. The house was divided into two. While some supported Devo, some were on Abhijit’s side. Rashami Desai, who is having fights with Devoleena in the house, commented, “ungli doge toh haath pakdega hie.” Also Read - Donal Bisht's former beau Prateek Shah to get engaged on Christmas with Hruta Durgule?
Rashami’s statement has grabbed everyone’s attention and people on social media are bashing her for saying such things. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Kamya Punjabi also slammed Rashami on Twitter. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘I love you,’ Did Rashami Desai confess her love for Umar Riaz? – deets inside
Kamya tweeted, “Jab ladki ungli degi tab ungli pakadna aur jab haath degi tab hi haath pakadna! There is no taking for granted n being understood here! Yeh kya pichhadi hui soch hai ki ungli doge toh haath pakdega hi #BiggBoss @ColorsTV.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: #TejRan trends as Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra sing ‘Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Yeh’ – see Twitter reactions
On Kamya’s tweet, there are many comments and while some have agreed with her, some are slamming the Shakti actress for being selectively feminist. Check out the comments below…
It will be interesting to see what Salman Khan’s views will be on the whole scenario about Abhijit asking Devoleena to give him a kiss. Abhijit throughout the fight maintained that he said it jokingly.
In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will get to see one more fight between Abhijit and Devoleena. The latter will also be sent to jail by the other contestants of the house.
