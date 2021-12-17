In Bigg Boss 15 house, yesterday, a huge fight took place between Abhijit Bichukale and . During the ticket to finale task, Abhijit was helping Devo and repeatedly told her that she should kiss him as he is helping her. This didn’t go down well with Devo and after the task was radh, she had a fight with Abhijit. The house was divided into two. While some supported Devo, some were on Abhijit’s side. , who is having fights with Devoleena in the house, commented, “ungli doge toh haath pakdega hie.” Also Read - Donal Bisht's former beau Prateek Shah to get engaged on Christmas with Hruta Durgule?

Rashami's statement has grabbed everyone's attention and people on social media are bashing her for saying such things. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Kamya Punjabi also slammed Rashami on Twitter.

Kamya tweeted, "Jab ladki ungli degi tab ungli pakadna aur jab haath degi tab hi haath pakadna! There is no taking for granted n being understood here! Yeh kya pichhadi hui soch hai ki ungli doge toh haath pakdega hi #BiggBoss @ColorsTV."

Jab ladki ungli degi tab ungli pakadna aur jab haath degi tab hi haath pakadna! There is no taking for granted n being understood here! Yeh kya pichhadi hui soch hai ki ungli doge toh haath pakdega hi ? #BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 16, 2021

On Kamya’s tweet, there are many comments and while some have agreed with her, some are slamming the Shakti actress for being selectively feminist. Check out the comments below…

Thank u Kamyaa .... Much needed this tweet ... #DevoleenaBhattacharjee — Little ? (@devojaan) December 16, 2021

How come you were absolutely quiet when #ShamitaShetty was being demeaned and was being called 'gandi naali' and 'paer ki jooti'. The fact that now it happened with somebody else, and how you are selectively tweeting this, is actually alarming and disturbing. SHAME — Nimisha (@Nimishaa88) December 16, 2021

Thnx ma'am for taking stand for all girl. This statement is very disrespectful for all the girls. #BiggBoss — Sharma (@_sharma___) December 16, 2021

Jab convenient lagega tab feminist banungi jab nahi lagega tab chup rahungi Aa gai madam gyaan leke#ShamitaShetty ke saath itna kuchh hua tab kahan tha feminism and gyaan?

Shame on people like you who don’t understand feminism #BB15 — Mondler❤ (@mondlerfc) December 16, 2021

It will be interesting to see what ’s views will be on the whole scenario about Abhijit asking Devoleena to give him a kiss. Abhijit throughout the fight maintained that he said it jokingly.

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will get to see one more fight between Abhijit and Devoleena. The latter will also be sent to jail by the other contestants of the house.