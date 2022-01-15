Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 15. His game is good and he’s one of the top contenders to lift the trophy. The competition is intense inside the Bigg Boss house and the fans of different participants are doing their best to support their favourite housemates. Now, fans of Karan have been cheering for him on Twitter. “Congratulations #KKundrraSquad , our trending boy #KaranKundrra trending with 508K tweets in India. Great job folks. KARAN IS AN EMOTION,” wrote a fan. Another one wrote, “Most genuine, loving, caring , kind person in the BB15 house. Karan har rishta Dil se nibhata hai. KARAN IS AN EMOTION #KaranKundrra #KaranIsTheBossadded.” Read another comment, “We love him unconditionally KARAN IS AN EMOTION,” Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar overwhelmed by fans' love, Salman Khan SLAMS Rakhi Sawant and more

We love him unconditionally KARAN IS AN EMOTION — Miabackup2 (@Miabackup22) January 15, 2022

Congratulations #KKundrraSquad , our trending boy #KaranKundrra trending with 508K tweets in India. Great job folks. KARAN IS AN EMOTION @OrmaxMedia pic.twitter.com/VpqMmJSe74 — Team Karan Kundrra Official (@OfficialTeamKK) January 15, 2022

Most genuine, loving, caring , kind person in the BB15 house.

Karan har rishta Dil se nibhata hai. KARAN IS AN EMOTION #KaranKundrra #KaranIsTheBoss — Meet (@meet1604) January 15, 2022

Why is #KaranKundrra an emotion ? Because the connect that he has with viewers and his #KKundrraSquad is legendary now KARAN IS AN EMOTION @OrmaxMedia @VootSelect @justvoot @kkundrra pic.twitter.com/Xtg1qrc270 — Team Karan Kundrra Official (@OfficialTeamKK) January 15, 2022

Unconditional Love For Our @kkundrra

Dil Se Dil Ka Connection ❤ KARAN IS AN EMOTION #KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad

Video Credit JKundrra Insta pic.twitter.com/nzFHBqqBJq — Vanshika (@Vanshika1978) January 15, 2022

Army isn't in Trendlist but we're So proud of you Squad Speedup more we've to achieve 1M before Ormax n 2M before 12AM we've to complete 2M in twitter trend jlst KARAN IS AN EMOTION pic.twitter.com/hwz3KPiLm0 — RG ? (@RGkitweets) January 15, 2022

Apart from his game, Karan is also in the news for his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. They have had many ups and downs on the show but are still together.