Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 15. His game is good and he’s one of the top contenders to lift the trophy. The competition is intense inside the Bigg Boss house and the fans of different participants are doing their best to support their favourite housemates. Now, fans of Karan have been cheering for him on Twitter. “Congratulations #KKundrraSquad , our trending boy #KaranKundrra trending with 508K tweets in India. Great job folks. KARAN IS AN EMOTION,” wrote a fan. Another one wrote, “Most genuine, loving, caring , kind person in the BB15 house. Karan har rishta Dil se nibhata hai. KARAN IS AN EMOTION #KaranKundrra #KaranIsTheBossadded.” Read another comment, “We love him unconditionally KARAN IS AN EMOTION,” Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar overwhelmed by fans' love, Salman Khan SLAMS Rakhi Sawant and more
Apart from his game, Karan is also in the news for his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. They have had many ups and downs on the show but are still together. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Anupamaa's Aneri Vajani comes out in Tejasswi Prakash's support [EXCLUSIVE]
