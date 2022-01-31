The end result of Bigg Boss 15 came out. It is Tejasswi Prakash who has taken home the trophy. Karan Kundrra ended up on the third place. The result has been shocking for all fans of Bigg Boss. Many expected it Karan Kundrra in the top two of the show. Ever since he got eliminated from the top two, there is a blame game. His solo fans have called out the TejRan shippers for this mess. They feel he lost out because of the love track where Tejasswi Prakash got more focus. Both of them were consistently ahead of Pratik Sehajpal in the Ormax popularity poll ranking. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss 15 and Naagin 6 Tejasswi Prakash won hearts with these shows

Now, Karan Kundrra has emotionally thanked his fans. He tweeted, "A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Karan Kundrra is in tears,' fans sense actor's disappointment as he exits the sets of Salman Khan's show — watch video

A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 31, 2022

I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family!!! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) January 31, 2022

It looks evident that even Karan Kundrra is shaken by the end result of the show. He was one of the few contestants who did not have a one-dimensional game on Salman Khan's reality show. Many of his fans had warned on how the TejRan love track was harming his chances. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh leave together post after-party; fans say, 'Mast kamaal dhamaal jodi'

Karan Kundrra is known for his track record on reality shows. His protege Pratik Sehajpal beat him for the place of the first runners-up on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15.