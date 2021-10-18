It looks like Bigg Boss 15 fans have found their first couple to ship. It is none other than Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Both of them are playing exceedingly well providing the right mix of comedy, entertainment and strategy. Fans have noticed their moments and have started shipping TejRan on the show. Some fans are in two minds as there does not seem to be any romantic angle but then they still have a long way to go. Tejasswi Prakash has made it clear that her only romance is with Bigg Boss. She has been providing good comedy on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee comes out in support of Donal Bisht; says, 'They simply judged her'

Karan Kundrra has proved that he is a master at reality shows. He knows how to plan, motivate and keep a team together. He is also very good at manipulation. But when it comes to Tejasswi he seems to have a soft corner in his heart. Fans pointed out how she wrote her name with ketchup on his paratha. Check out the tweets...

In fact, fans will remember that Karan Kundrra said that he has a special liking for women who love to cook and feed others. Tejasswi has been managing the kitchen very well. Do you want to see more of TejRan on the show?