Rajiv Adatia was eliminated on tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar. He was the second contestant to be eliminated after ’s husband Ritesh. said that he had got the least number of votes. Rajiv had entered the show in October as a wild card contestant. Now, in an interaction with Cine Speaks after his elimination, he was asked about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s equation. He was asked why Karan is so possessive about Tejasswi. He said, “Agar boyfriend possessive nahin hoga to kaun hoga? He gets angry at times as Tejasswi as she tells him some things which he doesn’t like. In any relationship, your opinions won’t match (all the time). Tejasswi is adamant to prove her point at times. Sometime she doesn’t listen and gets hyper.” Also Read - From Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Ranbir Kapoor: 5 celebs who have romanced actors nearly half their age

Rajiv also made a big revelation about their shaadi. “Karan loves her a lot. You can take it from me that they will definitely get married. If not, I will become the pandit and get them married inside the Bigg Boss House.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Rakhi Sawant is in tears as Ritesh gets eliminated, Rajiv Adatia is also shown the door

Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship hasn’t been a smooth ride. They have gone through many ups and downs. There was a discussion between Rashami, Karan and Tejasswi that turned ugly. At one point, Tejasswi said in anger, “Mere dimaag kharaab ho raha hai.” We later also saw Karan breaking a glass in front of her. At one point, they even had the break-up talk and Karan said they should give their relationship another chance once they are out of the house. It seems things are fine between them now. During a recent episode, we also saw them singing ‘Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Yeh’ together which made #TejRan fans go crazy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai calls Devoleena Bhattacharjee ‘insecure’ and ‘jealous'; latter replies, 'Tu khud ko kiyun describe kar rahi hai?'