Bigg Boss 15 began on October 2 and within a week we saw so many things happening in the house. Recently, Karan Kundrra was being trolled and slammed for calling Shamita Shetty 'aunty' when he told others that he would not tolerate anyone calling them classless. It was not Shamita Shetty who had used the class word as per fans. It was Nishant Bhat. But the choreographer did not tell Karan Kundrra that he was the one who used the class word. Shamita's mother and many other celebrities slammed Karan Kundrra for it. Later, during the task, where the junglewassis had to enter the house by getting map, Karan made an alliance with Shamita Shetty. He told her that her stuff would be safe if she supported them. He said he would not take responsibility for the rest of her gang. Shamita Shetty also agreed saying that she did not want this game to be ugly and physical. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Sidharth Shukla, Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty and more – celebs who have been age shamed by co-contestants in the house

The lady did it alone without consulting the two, Pratik Sehajpal or Nishant Bhat. It lead to utter chaos in the trio and now they are not talking to one another. Shamita and Pratik had an ugly fight and post that Shamita was seen crying. When things turned in favour of the Junglewasis and they got the map, Karan realised whatever he said in the heat of the moment and was wrong. He apologized to Shamita and sorted out everything. Karan said that he targeted her because he wanted to break Nishant and Pratik's bond. Shamita told him that she is upset with Pratik's behaviour. She also clarified that in the future she will never ally or support him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: WOAH! Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz get close; housemates declare them a couple

The bond between Bigg Boss OTT contestants has broken and they are not speaking to each other. They have lost their unity and trust in each other. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Age shaming, body shaming, threats, abusing families: Here are the contestants who have stooped low already on the show