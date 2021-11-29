It looks like 's husband Ritesh has already made enemies within a couple of days of his stay inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ritesh termed Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's bond of friendship as fake, and Rakhi echoed her husband's views as well. But things got pretty ugly between Karan and Ritesh when they began passing comments on their personal lives. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian calls his eviction unfair; says, 'Shamita Shetty is weak' and 'want to see Umar Riaz as the winner'

It all started when entered the house to play a game with the housemates during the weekend. She asked the housemates to give each other tags and explain the reason behind it. Karan tagged Ritesh as 'Kaayar (coward)' at 50 per cent and called him 'dogla' at 100 per cent. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aishwarya Sharma's Mehendi ceremony, BTS pics from Anupamaa sets go viral, Vikas Gupta on entering Bigg Boss 15 and more

"Ritesh came with a preconceived mudda about me and pointed fingers at me. Who ran away from his own wedding? A person who values his stocks more than his wife, for me he is a kaayar (coward). Ritesh was not friendly and just kept maligning me with strong allegations. If you give respect, you will get respect,” Karan said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai gets into a MASSIVE fight with Pratik Sehajpal and calls him 'bail budhi'; fans find his reply 'savage' – read tweets

The two then locked horns with each other and Ritesh said that he was only talking his game and not about his outside life but Karan did comment on his personal life. They started shouting and pointing fingers at each other and Ritesh said, "Haath neeche rakh (put down your hand).” Things got pretty heated up between the two and Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal had to intervene to stop them. But all in vain.

Karan then yelled at Ritesh, "Shaadi karke bhaaga saala, 3 saal baad aya (He ran away after his marriage and came back three years later).” Rakhi also jumped into the argument and shot back at him saying, "Tune saari ladkiyo ko dhoka diya hai. Tu kya saath nibhaega. Tu bhagoda hai (You have cheated on your girlfriends. Will you stand by anyone? What are you talking about? You are an escapist). Ritesh didn’t come for 2 years, that is my personal life.”

Rakhi was refering to Karan's past relationships and his bitter breakups with and . As things started going out of control, Neha intervened and said, "Karan stop it. Shut up and sit down.”

Meanwhile, Abhijit Bichukale along with Paras Chhabra and Vishal Kotian will reportedly enter the house as wild card contestants. But nothing has been confirmed by the channel.