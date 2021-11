View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In a recent promo video of Bigg Boss 15, we see Karan Kundrra crying while Shamita Shetty is trying to calm him down. The contestant broke down after he had a fight with Pratik Sehajpal. During a task, Afsana created a scene after she had a problem with Pratik Sehajpal's touch. Over this, Karan argued that if a girl is uncomfortable then Pratik should paid heed to it even though he is in a task. Pratik and Jay argued with Karan after which he was seen in tears. He mentioned that he felt bad as he has sisters at home too and he considers Afsana his sister. Watch the promo above. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'It will hurt' Asim Riaz cheers on brother Umar Riaz to help him survive inside the house – here's what he advised