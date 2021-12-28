Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra cannot stop blushing after Rakhi Sawant tells him to marry Tejasswi Prakash

Right now Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's fans are rejoicing as all is well between the Bigg Boss 15 couple in the house. Seeing them in love is making their fans happy and even the inmates of the house. who is right one of the most entertaining contestants in the house was seen talking to Kundrra about his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash and even suggesting him to marry her. In the latest episode, we both Karan and Rakhi sitting in the garden area where she tells him, "Mai kya bol rahi hoon, ladki bahut acchi hai. Sab kuch accha hai. March me tere ko bola hai shaadi ka, isi see kar le (I am saying, she is a good girl. Everything is nice, and you have been told to get married in March next year. Why don't you marry her?)." Also Read - Asim Riaz FINALLY REVEALS if his controversial tweet was a dig at fellow Bigg Boss housemate Shehnaaz Gill

Kundrra replied, "Mujhe bata, khud tune itne saalo me ki hai, soch samajh ke ki hai waise sara (You tell me, did you think properly before you got married)?" she said, "Maine nahi soch samajh ke ki. Maine aise hi kar li but tujhe to ek acchi ladki mil rahi hai. Soch samajh ke kya? Ab iske aage kya sochna Karan Ab kya dating (I did not think through it, I just got married. But you have a good girl. What do you need to understand and what more dating do you need with her)?"

Karan smiled and said, " Pata nahi, mujhe nahi pata that an mujjhe yaha aa kar pyar ho jaega? Mai kal Teju ko yahi bol raha tha 'Teju hum pehle andar ghusne me dare hue the andar ja k kya hoga...ab mai dara hua hoon abahar jaa ke kya hoga (I do not know, really. Did I know that I would find love on this show? I was telling Tejasswi yesterday 'we were afraid of what might happen inside the Bigg Boss house, and now I am afraid what might happen once we step out')." Rakhi then warned Karan, "Aisa mat kar, pyar isse shadi kisi aur see mat karna (Do not do this. You can't love one person and marry another)."